Matt Olson -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on May 1 at 4:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Mets.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks while hitting .252.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Olson has gotten a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (29.6%).

He has hit a home run in 25.9% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his plate appearances.

Olson has had at least one RBI in 51.9% of his games this season (14 of 27), with more than one RBI seven times (25.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season (15 of 27), with two or more runs five times (18.5%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (69.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (38.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (61.5%)

