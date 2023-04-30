The Sacramento Kings (48-34) and the Golden State Warriors (44-38) are scheduled to square off on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 3:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Domantas Sabonis and Stephen Curry are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ABC.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, April 30

Sunday, April 30 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Kings' Last Game

On Friday, the Kings knocked off the Warriors 118-99, led by Malik Monk with 28 points (plus four assists and seven rebounds). Curry was the top scorer for the losing team with 29 points, and he chipped in five assists and four boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Malik Monk 28 7 4 1 2 3 De'Aaron Fox 26 4 11 3 1 2 Keegan Murray 15 12 2 0 1 4

Warriors' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 29 4 5 2 1 5 Klay Thompson 22 2 0 0 0 2 Andrew Wiggins 13 7 0 2 2 0

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis leads his team in both rebounds (12.3) and assists (7.3) per contest, and also posts 19.1 points. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox posts a team-best 25 points per contest. He is also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field and 32.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Harrison Barnes posts 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter posts 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Monk is putting up 13.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, making 49.3% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with 4.9 triples per game.

Jordan Poole is averaging a team-best 20.4 points per game. And he is contributing 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

Klay Thompson is averaging 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 4.4 triples per contest (first in NBA).

Draymond Green is the Warriors' top assist man (6.8 per game), and he puts up 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Kevon Looney is No. 1 on the Warriors in rebounding (9.3 per game), and puts up 7 points and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 29.2 4.6 5.1 0.8 0.6 4.3 De'Aaron Fox SAC 24 4.7 6.8 1.7 0.4 2.2 Kevon Looney GS 5.7 13.4 4 0.8 0.6 0 Domantas Sabonis SAC 14.2 10.1 5.3 1.1 0.6 0.3 Malik Monk SAC 15.3 3.6 3.1 0.8 0.3 1.5 Klay Thompson GS 20.2 3.4 2.1 0.5 0.3 4

