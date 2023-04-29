In a Saturday MLB schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests, the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers is a game to watch.

You can find information on how to watch today's MLB action right here.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (9-15) take on the Baltimore Orioles (17-8)

The Orioles will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Saturday at 12:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.220 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.220 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI) BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.267 AVG, 3 HR, 21 RBI)

BAL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -120 +101 8

The Washington Nationals (9-15) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Keibert Ruiz (.296 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)

Keibert Ruiz (.296 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)

PIT Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -141 +120 9

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Minnesota Twins (16-11) face the Kansas City Royals (6-21)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Joey Gallo (.245 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)

Joey Gallo (.245 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.268 AVG, 5 HR, 8 RBI)

MIN Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -231 +190 8

The Toronto Blue Jays (17-9) host the Seattle Mariners (11-15)

The Mariners will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.324 AVG, 5 HR, 15 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.324 AVG, 5 HR, 15 RBI) SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.325 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)

TOR Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -233 +194 9

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Miami Marlins (14-13) take on the Chicago Cubs (14-11)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.427 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.427 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.333 AVG, 2 HR, 15 RBI)

MIA Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -124 +104 9

The New York Mets (15-12) play the Atlanta Braves (18-9)

The Braves will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.257 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.257 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.352 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -174 +148 7.5

The Oakland Athletics (5-22) host the Cincinnati Reds (11-15)

The Reds will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.339 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.339 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.287 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI)

CIN Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -153 +131 7.5

The Boston Red Sox (13-14) face the Cleveland Guardians (13-13)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.231 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.231 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.273 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

BOS Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -134 +114 9

The Houston Astros (14-12) host the Philadelphia Phillies (14-13)

The Phillies will take to the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Saturday at 5:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.289 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.289 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.320 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

HOU Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -122 +103 7.5

The Detroit Tigers (9-15) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (17-8)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Saturday at 5:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.220 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.220 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI) BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.267 AVG, 3 HR, 21 RBI)

BAL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -168 +144 7.5

The San Diego Padres (13-14) take on the San Francisco Giants (11-14)

The Giants will take to the field at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu versus the Padres on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.316 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)

Xander Bogaerts (.316 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.326 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)

SD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -181 +155 15

The Washington Nationals (9-15) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Keibert Ruiz (.296 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)

Keibert Ruiz (.296 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)

PIT Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -151 +130 9

The Texas Rangers (15-11) face the New York Yankees (15-12)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.288 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.288 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

TEX Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -144 +123 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (17-9) face the Los Angeles Angels (14-13)

The Angels will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.247 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

Rowdy Tellez (.247 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI) LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.270 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

MIL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -149 +127 8

The Chicago White Sox (7-20) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (22-5)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.245 AVG, 2 HR, 17 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.245 AVG, 2 HR, 17 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.319 AVG, 7 HR, 16 RBI)

TB Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -139 +118 9

The Colorado Rockies (8-19) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.309 AVG, 3 HR, 8 RBI)

Kris Bryant (.309 AVG, 3 HR, 8 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.323 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI)

ARI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -114 -105 12.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) host the St. Louis Cardinals (10-16)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.254 AVG, 11 HR, 21 RBI)

Max Muncy (.254 AVG, 11 HR, 21 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.302 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

LAD Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -150 +128 8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.