Evgenii Dadonov will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Dadonov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +245)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Dadonov has averaged 14:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

In Dadonov's 73 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Dadonov has a point in 30 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points six times.

In 24 of 73 games this year, Dadonov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dadonov's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29% of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 219 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 73 Games 10 33 Points 5 7 Goals 4 26 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.