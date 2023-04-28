Friday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (17-9) versus the New York Mets (15-11) at Citi Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on April 28.

The probable starters are Max Fried (1-0) for the Braves and David Peterson (1-3) for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Braves have won 15 out of the 23 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is 13-3 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 134 total runs this season.

The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).

Braves Schedule