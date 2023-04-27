Devils vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 27 features the New Jersey Devils hosting the New York Rangers at Prudential Center at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360. The teams are tied 2-2 in the series. The Rangers have +100 moneyline odds against the favored Devils (-120).
Devils vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-120)
|Rangers (+100)
|-
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have gone 38-23 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- New Jersey has gone 37-22 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (62.7% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Devils have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have won 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season New York has won 11 of its 21 games, or 52.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Rangers.
Devils vs. Rangers Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|273 (12th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|216 (4th)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|59 (13th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (9th)
Devils Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, New Jersey went over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Devils are putting up 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Devils offense's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Devils are one of the best units in NHL action, allowing 222 goals to rank eighth.
- The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +67.
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, New York has hit the over twice.
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 9 goals.
- The Rangers have scored 273 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 12th in the league.
- The Rangers have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 216 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +57 goal differential, which is sixth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.