Celtics vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 6
The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are battling in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-7)
|231
|-285
|+240
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-6.5)
|230.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-7)
|231
|-303
|+240
|Tipico
|Celtics (-6.5)
|232.5
|-260
|+220
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams rack up a combined 236.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams allow 229.5 points per game combined, 1.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Atlanta has won 35 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 47 times.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|30.5
|-105
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|26.5
|-120
|26.6
|Derrick White
|15.5
|-115
|12.4
|Malcolm Brogdon
|13.5
|-115
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|12.5
|+100
|11.5
