Sean Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .811 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on April 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (19) this season while batting .275 with 13 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is seventh in slugging.
  • In 50.0% of his 20 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in six games this year (30.0%), homering in 7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Murphy has had at least one RBI in 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), with more than one RBI three times (15.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.84 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.84), 31st in WHIP (1.176), and 49th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
