The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .263 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and four walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (18 of 24), with multiple hits six times (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in six games this season (25.0%), homering in 6.9% of his plate appearances.

Albies has driven home a run in 11 games this season (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 33.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In nine games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings