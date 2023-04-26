The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .200 with three doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Rosario has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.84 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
