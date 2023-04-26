The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Arraez and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Elder Stats

The Braves' Bryce Elder (2-0) will make his fifth start of the season.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Apr. 21 6.0 5 1 0 6 1 at Royals Apr. 15 5.1 8 3 3 4 2 vs. Reds Apr. 10 6.1 6 0 0 7 1 at Cardinals Apr. 5 6.0 2 0 0 6 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 36 hits with nine doubles, three home runs, 13 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .364/.442/.545 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Apr. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 3 vs. Astros Apr. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has two doubles, a triple, seven home runs, four walks and 23 RBI (25 total hits).

He has a .263/.297/.526 slash line on the season.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a triple, three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Apr. 25 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 2-for-5 0 0 3 4 vs. Astros Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros Apr. 21 1-for-3 1 0 2 2

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has five doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and nine RBI (32 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .444/.518/.583 slash line so far this year.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, five walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Apr. 22 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Apr. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Apr. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 20 hits with eight doubles, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 10 runs.

He has a .253/.344/.544 slash line on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Apr. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 23 3-for-3 1 0 0 4 at Guardians Apr. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.