Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 10)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .476 mark (39-41-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .488 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (21-22).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Offensively, Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is ceding 112.5 points per contest at the other end (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per game.
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 treys per contest.
- This year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.1% from three-point land (27.1% of the team's baskets).
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- At 115.8 points scored per game and 115.8 points conceded, Minnesota is 12th in the NBA offensively and 18th defensively.
- This season the Timberwolves are ranked eighth in the NBA in assists at 26.2 per game.
- With 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 13th and 13th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2022-23, Minnesota has attempted 38.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of Minnesota's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71.6% have been 2-pointers.
