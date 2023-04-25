How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA Playoff lineup today, which includes the Atlanta Hawks versus the Boston Celtics as one of three matchups, is sure to please.
Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's NBA Games
The Boston Celtics face the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks go on the road to face the Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 57-25
- ATL Record: 41-41
- BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -13
- BOS Odds to Win: -913
- ATL Odds to Win: +604
- Total: 230.5 points
The Denver Nuggets face the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves look to pull of an away win at the Nuggets on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 53-29
- MIN Record: 42-40
- DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -10
- DEN Odds to Win: -482
- MIN Odds to Win: +368
- Total: 220.5 points
Watch live NBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 45-37
- LAC Record: 44-38
- PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- LAC Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -12.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -804
- LAC Odds to Win: +563
- Total: 224 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.