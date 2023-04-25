Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Islanders NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 on April 25, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Martin Necas, Brock Nelson and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-New York Islanders matchup at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)
Necas is Carolina's leading contributor with 71 points. He has 28 goals and 43 assists this season.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 17
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Panthers
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 32 assists to total 68 points (0.9 per game).
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Panthers
|Apr. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
Brent Burns Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Brent Burns has 18 goals and 42 assists for Carolina.
Burns Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Islanders
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 17
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Panthers
|Apr. 13
|2
|0
|2
|5
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Brock Nelson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
Nelson's 36 goals and 39 assists in 82 games for New York add up to 75 total points on the season.
Nelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Apr. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Apr. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Apr. 12
|2
|0
|2
|4
Bo Horvat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -263)
Bo Horvat has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 38 goals and 32 assists.
Horvat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Apr. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Apr. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
