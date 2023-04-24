Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (14-8) and the Miami Marlins (12-10) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on April 24.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (2-0) versus the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (1-1).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 12 (63.2%) of those contests.

Atlanta has been at least -250 moneyline favorites four times this season and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 71.4% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 106 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves' 3.47 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule