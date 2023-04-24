Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday will see the Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche are up 2-1. Bookmakers favor the Avalanche in this matchup, giving them -150 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+130).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will take home the victory in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+130)

Kraken (+130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.6)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 51-24-7 overall and 15-7-22 in overtime games.

Colorado has 38 points (17-8-4) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The seven times this season the Avalanche finished a game with just one goal, they went 2-2-3 (seven points).

Colorado has scored exactly two goals in 14 games this season (3-10-1 record, seven points).

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals 59 times, and are 47-9-3 in those games (to record 97 points).

In the 35 games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 48 points after finishing 23-10-2.

In the 49 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 33-12-4 (70 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 17-13-2 to record 36 points.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 9-8-17 record in overtime games this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

Seattle has earned 36 points (16-8-4) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned four points (1-10-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Kraken have scored three or more goals 57 times, earning 96 points from those matchups (46-7-4).

Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games this season and has recorded 43 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 33-18-4 (70 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 27 games, going 12-12-3 to record 27 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

