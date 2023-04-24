Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .268 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%) Riley has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (45.5%), Riley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 22 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
