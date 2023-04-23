The Minnesota Wild are on their home ice at Xcel Energy Center against the Dallas Stars for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/21/2023 Wild Stars 5-1 MIN 4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN 2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars allow 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Wild have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals over that span.

Wild Key Players