The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 3-0 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

TNT, BSN, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Timberwolves 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 4)

Timberwolves (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 6.1% more often than the Timberwolves (39-41-2) this year.

As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Minnesota is 15-10 against the spread compared to the 27-21-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 4-point favorite.

Denver and its opponents have combined to exceed the point total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Minnesota and its opponents (37 of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Timberwolves are 21-22, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it gives up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond the arc (27.1%).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Minnesota scores 115.8 points per game and give up 115.8, making them 12th in the NBA offensively and 18th on defense.

The Timberwolves are eighth in the NBA in assists (26.2 per game) in 2022-23.

The Timberwolves are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

In 2022-23, Minnesota has attempted 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of Minnesota's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 71.6% have been 2-pointers.

