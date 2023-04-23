The Houston Astros (11-10) will be looking for a series sweep when they clash with the Atlanta Braves (14-7) at Truist Park on Sunday, April 23 at 1:30 PM ET. Cristian Javier will get the call for the Astros, while Max Fried will take the mound for the Braves.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +115. A 7.5-run over/under is listed for the game.

Braves vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (1-0, 1.08 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (2-0, 3.68 ERA)

Braves vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Braves' game against the Astros but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to beat the Astros with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.14.

Braves vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 12 (66.7%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 10-2 (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Braves went 7-2 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Astros the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +115 moneyline listed for this contest.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

