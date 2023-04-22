The Winnipeg Jets take the ice for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights, starting at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are underdogs (-110) against the Jets (-110).

Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-110) Golden Knights (-110) -

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won 28 of their 45 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.2%).

Winnipeg has a 31-18 record (winning 63.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

The Jets have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been listed as an underdog 25 times this season, and won 15, or 60.0%, of those games.

This season Vegas has won 17 of its 28 games, or 60.7%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Golden Knights have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 246 (21st) Goals 267 (14th) 224 (10th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 52 (16th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Jets Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Winnipeg went over twice.

In their last 10 games, the Jets' goals per game average is 1.0 higher than their season-long average.

The Jets are ranked 21st in the NHL with 246 goals this season, an average of three per contest.

On defense, the Jets are one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing 224 goals to rank 10th.

Their goal differential (+22) ranks them 13th in the league.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In Vegas' past 10 games, it has gone over the total twice.

During the last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked scoring offense (267 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Golden Knights have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 225 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.

