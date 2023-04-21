Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round showcases the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings meeting at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, April 21 on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The series record is tied at 1-1.

You can tune in to TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC to watch as the Oilers and the Kings meet.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Oilers vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/19/2023 Oilers Kings 4-2 EDM 4/17/2023 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/OT) LA 4/4/2023 Kings Oilers 3-1 EDM 3/30/2023 Oilers Kings 2-0 EDM 1/9/2023 Kings Oilers 6-3 LA

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

The Oilers lead the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Oilers are 9-0-1 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 16 goals (1.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that stretch.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8% Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3% Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50% Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings concede 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the NHL.

The Kings' 274 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 10th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 27 goals during that time.

Kings Key Players