When the Atlanta Braves (14-5) and Houston Astros (9-10) meet in the series opener at Truist Park on Friday, April 21, Bryce Elder will get the nod for the Braves, while the Astros will send Hunter Brown to the mound. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (2-0, 1.53 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (2-0, 1.93 ERA)

Braves vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 12 out of the 17 games, or 70.6%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Braves have gone 12-5 (70.6%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 8-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Astros have played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Astros have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Austin Riley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Matt Olson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

