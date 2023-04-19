On Wednesday the Minnesota Wild take the road against the Dallas Stars for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The Wild are the underdog (+130) in this matchup against the Stars (-150).

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-150) Wild (+130) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 64.4% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (38-21).

Dallas has a 26-13 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Stars vs. Wild Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 239 (23rd) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars are ranked third in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

