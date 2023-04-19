After going 2-for-2 in his most recent game, Sam Hilliard and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

  • Hilliard is batting .345 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • In seven of 12 games this year (58.3%) Hilliard has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Hilliard has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In seven of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Martinez (0-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
