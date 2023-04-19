Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Pillar -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar has a double and a walk while batting .231.
- Pillar has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
- Pillar has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
