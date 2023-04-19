Eddie Rosario -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the mound, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has three doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .200.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this year (six of 14), with more than one hit three times (21.4%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Rosario has driven in a run in one game this year.

In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings