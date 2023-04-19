Eddie Rosario -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the mound, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has three doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .200.
  • Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this year (six of 14), with more than one hit three times (21.4%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will send Martinez (0-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.
