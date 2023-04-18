The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) heading into their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the New York Knicks (47-35) currently includes just one player. The playoff matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18 from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The teams play again after the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 101-97 on Saturday. In the Knicks' victory, Jalen Brunson put up 27 points (and added two rebounds and two assists), while Donovan Mitchell scored 38 in the losing effort for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Josh Hart SG Questionable Ankle 9.8 7.8 3.8 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers put up 112.3 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Cleveland is 33-12 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

On offense, the Cavaliers have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 111.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 112.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Cleveland connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the league by averaging 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are first in the NBA, allowing 107.7 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up an average of 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

New York has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

While the Knicks are putting up 116 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, amassing 119.2 a contest.

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 214

