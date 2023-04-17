The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild square off in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center on Monday, April 17, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX. The Stars have -145 moneyline odds against the Wild (+120).

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Wild Betting Trends

Minnesota has played 41 games this season that ended with over 5.5 goals.

The Stars have gone 15-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Wild have been made the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Dallas has compiled a 12-2 record (winning 85.7% of its games).

Minnesota has four games this season playing as an underdog by +120 or longer, and is 2-2 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-175) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (+105) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+105)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 4-5-1 6.1 3.4 1.5

