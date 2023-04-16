Jamal Murray is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) meet at Ball Arena on Sunday. Gametime is slated for 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nuggets defeated the Kings on Sunday, 109-95. Their top scorer was Bruce Brown with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown 21 6 6 3 0 0 Zeke Nnaji 18 7 1 1 0 2 Reggie Jackson 16 3 4 1 0 2

Timberwolves' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Timberwolves topped the Thunder 120-95. With 28 points, Karl-Anthony Towns was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 28 11 3 0 3 1 Rudy Gobert 21 10 2 0 0 0 Anthony Edwards 19 10 6 2 1 3

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray puts up 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards paces the Timberwolves in scoring (24.6 points per game), and averages 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in the league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert paces the Timberwolves in rebounding (11.6 per game), and posts 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Anderson gets the Timberwolves 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Mike Conley is putting up a team-best 6.7 assists per game. And he is producing 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

The Timberwolves receive 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jaylen Nowell.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown DEN 15 4.4 3 1.3 0.8 0.6 Rudy Gobert MIN 10.9 12.2 2.4 0.7 1 0 Anthony Edwards MIN 19.1 4.1 3.5 1.1 0.7 2 Nikola Jokic DEN 10.7 5.5 4.4 0.8 0.5 0.3 Jamal Murray DEN 13.1 2.8 4.8 0.6 0.4 2.2 Kyle Anderson MIN 10.5 6 6.3 1.2 1 0.8

