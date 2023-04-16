Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 1
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-8)
|224.5
|-325
|+270
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|224.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-7.5)
|224.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-7.5)
|224.5
|-290
|+240
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
- The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 115.8 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 231.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more than this game's total.
- These two teams give up 228.3 points per game combined, 3.8 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Denver has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
- Minnesota has won 39 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.