Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario -- 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .225 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (six of 12), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Rosario has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.31), 56th in WHIP (1.347), and 75th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
