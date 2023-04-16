The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are slated to play on Sunday at Fiserv Forum, with a tip-off time of 5:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks dropped their most recent game to the Raptors, 121-105, on Sunday. Lindell Wigginton was their leading scorer with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lindell Wigginton 17 1 1 0 1 2 Bobby Portis 16 4 0 1 0 2 Goran Dragic 14 3 1 0 0 0

Heat's Last Game

The Heat were victorious in their most recent game versus the Bulls, 102-91, on Friday. Max Strus starred with 31 points, plus six boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Max Strus 31 6 0 1 0 7 Jimmy Butler 31 5 3 2 0 0 Tyler Herro 12 8 7 1 1 0

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is tops on his squad in both points (31.1) and rebounds (11.8) per contest, and also averages 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday leads his squad in assists per game (7.4), and also averages 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez posts 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in league).

Bobby Portis is posting 14.1 points, 1.5 assists and 9.6 rebounds per contest.

Grayson Allen is posting 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is No. 1 on the Heat in rebounding (9.2 per game), and averages 20.4 points and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest (eighth in NBA).

The Heat get 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Strus.

Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 17.8 6.4 4.5 1.1 0.5 0.1 Jimmy Butler MIA 17.7 2.6 5.6 1 0 0.5 Tyler Herro MIA 17.4 3.2 3.1 0.5 0 2.7 Jrue Holiday MIL 14.8 3.9 5.6 0.9 0.1 1.8 Bam Adebayo MIA 11.9 6.2 2.2 0.7 0.5 0 Brook Lopez MIL 15 5.6 0.8 0.2 1.9 0.7

