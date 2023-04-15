Warriors vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 1
In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be eyeing a win against Sacramento Kings.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup in this article.
Warriors vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-1)
|237.5
|-110
|-110
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-1.5)
|237.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-1)
|238.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Warriors (-1.5)
|237.5
|-115
|-105
Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) and allow 118.1 per contest (25th in league).
- These teams score 239.6 points per game combined, 2.1 more than this game's total.
- These two teams give up a combined 235.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
