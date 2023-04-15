Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (.175 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Kris Bubic. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .214 with two home runs and two walks.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 11 games this year (78.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (28.6%), Albies has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bubic (0-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
