Eli White Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Eli White is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 15, when he went 0-for-3 against the Reds.
Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Eli White At The Plate (2022)
- White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- White got a hit in 16 of 47 games a year ago, with multiple hits in four of those games.
- He took the pitcher deep in 6.4% of his games last season (47 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- White drove in a run in six of 47 games last season (12.8%), with two or more RBIz in three of them (6.4%).
- In 14 of 47 games last year (29.8%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.222
|AVG
|.176
|.300
|OBP
|.246
|.278
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|5
|21/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|8
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (12.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Royals pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Bubic (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
