Eli White is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 15, when he went 0-for-3 against the Reds.

Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kris Bubic TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Eli White At The Plate (2022)

White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

White got a hit in 16 of 47 games a year ago, with multiple hits in four of those games.

He took the pitcher deep in 6.4% of his games last season (47 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

White drove in a run in six of 47 games last season (12.8%), with two or more RBIz in three of them (6.4%).

In 14 of 47 games last year (29.8%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 19 GP 18 .222 AVG .176 .300 OBP .246 .278 SLG .333 1 XBH 4 1 HR 2 5 RBI 5 21/6 K/BB 20/5 8 SB 4 Home Away 22 GP 25 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (32.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)