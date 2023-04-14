After going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has four doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .219.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 145th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

This season, Murphy has tallied at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Murphy has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings