Heat vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is set at 208.5 for the matchup.
Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|208.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 208.5 points 63 times.
- The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 10.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Heat are 30-52-0 against the spread this season.
- Miami has been the favorite in 56 games this season and won 35 (62.5%) of those contests.
- Miami has a record of 14-9, a 60.9% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 69.2% chance to win.
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 208.5 points in 65 of 82 games this season.
- Chicago's games this year have had a 225-point total on average, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Chicago's ATS record is 43-39-0 this season.
- The Bulls have come away with 20 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has won seven of its 13 games, or 53.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 208.5
|% of Games Over 208.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|222.6
|109.8
|221.6
|219.6
|Bulls
|65
|79.3%
|113.1
|222.6
|111.8
|221.6
|227.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Seven of Heat's last 10 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Miami has played worse when playing at home, covering 14 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.
- The Heat record 109.5 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Bulls allow.
- When Miami totals more than 111.8 points, it is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Bulls have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 contests.
- Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than away (21-20-0) this season.
- The Bulls put up only 3.3 more points per game (113.1) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.8).
- Chicago has put together a 35-19 ATS record and a 35-19 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|6-18
|41-41
|Bulls
|43-39
|13-6
|37-45
Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Heat
|Bulls
|109.5
|113.1
|30
|22
|17-17
|35-19
|26-8
|35-19
|109.8
|111.8
|2
|7
|23-32
|28-8
|35-20
|25-11
