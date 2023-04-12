The New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder are meeting in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they battle for a spot in the postseason.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Thunder matchup.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Pelicans' +155 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.4 points per game (15th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Thunder have a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 117.5 points per game, fifth in the league, and are giving up 116.4 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 231.9 points per game, 4.9 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 228.9 points per game combined, 1.9 more points than the total for this matchup.

New Orleans is 41-40-1 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City has won 46 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Pelicans? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.