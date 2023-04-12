The New Orleans Pelicans are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game in the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Thunder 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)

Thunder (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



The Thunder have put together a 47-34-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 39-41-2 mark from the Pelicans.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 61.5% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (59.1%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, New Orleans does it in fewer games (46.3% of the time) than Oklahoma City (52.4%).

The Pelicans have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season, better than the .423 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (22-30).

Pelicans Performance Insights

With 114.4 points per game on offense, New Orleans is 15th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it cedes 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

This season, the Pelicans rank 11th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.9 per game.

The Pelicans are making 11 three-pointers per game (23rd-ranked in league). They sport a 36.4% shooting percentage (15th-ranked) from three-point land.

New Orleans is attempting 57.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 65.6% of the shots it has taken (and 73.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 30.1 threes per contest, which are 34.4% of its shots (and 26.1% of the team's buckets).

