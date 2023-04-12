Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Reds.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has two home runs and two walks while hitting .229.
- Albies is batting .200 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Albies has had a base hit in 10 of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Albies has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Greene (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.