Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr., who went 3-for-5 last time in action, battle Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .511, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- Acuna has had a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits six times (54.5%).
- In 11 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this season, Acuna has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 63.6% of his games this season (seven of 11), with two or more runs three times (27.3%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Cessa (0-0) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.
