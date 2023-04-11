The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) have three players on the injury report in their play-in tournament matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, April 11 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lakers won their most recent outing 128-117 against the Jazz on Sunday. In the Lakers' win, LeBron James led the way with a team-high 36 points (adding six rebounds and six assists).

The Timberwolves' last game on Sunday ended in a 113-108 win against the Pelicans. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 30 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Timberwolves.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Foot 17.8 3 6.2 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Calf 20.8 8.1 4.8 Jaylen Nowell SG Out Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Lakers Season Insights

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers average are just 1.4 more points than the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

Los Angeles is 34-10 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lakers have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 122.6 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 117.2 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Los Angeles makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5). It is shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.4%.

The Lakers rank 19th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in the league defensively with 111.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Minnesota is 22-12 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

The Timberwolves have performed better offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 117 points per contest, 1.2 more than their season average of 115.8.

Minnesota makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.9%.

The Timberwolves record 111.3 points per 100 possessions (23rd in league), while conceding 111.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in NBA).

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -8.5 233

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.