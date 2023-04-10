Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .160 with a double and a walk.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in three games this year (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.
- Rosario has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.8 per game).
- Ashcraft (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing hits.
