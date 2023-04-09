Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 113-105 win over the Knicks (his previous game) Jones put up 15 points, four assists and three blocks.

Below we will dive into Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.9 10.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.5 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.9 PRA -- 16.4 18.3 PR -- 14 15.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Herbert Jones' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Herbert Jones has made 3.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 6.9% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 115.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are 23rd in the league, giving up 44.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have given up 25.1 per game, 13th in the league.

Giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Herbert Jones vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 26 4 5 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jones or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.