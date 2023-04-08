After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .323 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 77th and he is 39th in slugging.

In six of eight games this year (75.0%), Arcia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

Arcia has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this year (62.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings