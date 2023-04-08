The field for the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club includes Jon Rahm. The competition takes place from April 6 - 9.

Looking to wager on Rahm at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jon Rahm Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Rahm has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five six times and with a top-10 score in nine of his last 17 rounds played.

Rahm has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five appearances, Rahm has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Rahm has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 16 -9 277 4 18 7 11 $13.7M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Rahm has four top-10 finishes, with two of them being top-five finishes, in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 13th.

Rahm has made the cut in each of his last six trips to this event.

The most recent time Rahm played this event was in 2022, and he finished 27th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 251 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 144 yards longer than the average course Rahm has played in the past year (7,401 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Rahm's Last Time Out

Rahm was good on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 1.63 strokes to finish in the 100th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 100th percentile on par 4s at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 1.95 strokes on those 20 holes.

Rahm shot better than 100% of the field at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 2.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

Rahm fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Rahm carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.7).

Rahm carded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

In that most recent outing, Rahm did not card a bogey or worse on any of the 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Rahm finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on five of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 5.1.

The field at THE PLAYERS Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Rahm finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Rahm Odds to Win: +900 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.