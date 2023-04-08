Eli White Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eli White is back in the lineup for the Atlanta Braves and will face Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres April 8 at 7:20 PM ET.
Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Eli White At The Plate (2022)
- White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- In 34.0% of his 47 games last season, White got a hit. He also had four multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 6.4% of his games last season (47 in all), going deep in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- White drove in a run in six of 47 games last season, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 14 of 47 games last season (29.8%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.222
|AVG
|.176
|.300
|OBP
|.246
|.278
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|5
|21/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|8
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (12.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Wacha (1-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
