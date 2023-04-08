Eddie Rosario -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 8 at 7:20 PM ET.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .222 with a double and a walk.
  • In three of six games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Rosario has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.93).
  • The Padres rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wacha (1-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
