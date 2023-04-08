Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley leads Atlanta with an OBP of .472 this season while batting .357 with seven walks and four runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Riley is batting .444 with two homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In seven of eight games this year (87.5%), Riley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Riley has driven in a run in six games this season (75.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres will look to Wacha (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.